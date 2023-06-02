Albert Scott Harden IV, 86, passed peacefully on May 13. He was born in Maplewood, NJ to the late Albert and Helen (Coxe) Harden.
Scott, as he was known by friends and family, attended St. Paul’s School in Concord NH and Hobart College in Geneva NY. He served in the Navy where he found his love of ships, sailing and all things nautical. When he returned from the Navy, he started his career in New York City working in the shipping industry as an oil tanker broker. Later, Scott started his own broker business called Nantucket Chartering. Scott and his family lived in Mendham, New Jersey, before moving to Nantucket where he enjoyed sailing his beetle cat in Polpis Harbor. Scott later moved to Bath Maine where he enjoyed volunteering at the Maine Maritime Museum. Scott had a lifelong love of music, which included singing in the NY Glee Club, then later in a men’s choir, and listening to classical music while conducting with a baton. Scott loved to play backgammon and was known for his uncanny good luck rolling the dice. He loved his dogs and always had a companion by his side. Scott was quiet but witty, generous to others, and had a twinkle in his deep, blue eyes.
He is survived by his son John Harden and his wife Alison of Manchester; his daughter Philippa Nava and her husband David of Charlestown; two sisters, Carrie Simino-Staples; Georgianna Hamilton of Westmoreland NH; two grandchildren, Madoc and Grayson; and his former spouse Elvira (Harries) Harden of Nantucket. Scott’s third sister, Helen Chenut of Irvine CA, passed May 19, following just after Scott. The family is saddened to lose two siblings in such a short period of time.
A memorial service will be held for Scott on Saturday, June 3 at 2 p.m. at the Emmanuel Chapel at 24 Masconomo Street, Manchester-by-the-Sea. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Contributions may be made in Scott’s memory to the Cape Anne Animal Aid in Gloucester MA.