Al Richard Ireton, Jr. passed away on November 14 at home surrounded by his family.
Al was born on April 6, 1935 in San Francisco, CA, and attended San Jose State University. Years later he completed Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program. He served in the US Army Special Services during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1955 as a non-commissioned officer. He enjoyed a long sales and management career with Dymo Industries, culminating as CEO of Dymo Retail Systems. He then served as CEO at both Royal Business Systems and Texet Corporation, before running Manchester Partners, Ltd., a growth strategy advisory firm from 1990 -2016.
After raising his family in Hingham, MA, he lived in Back Bay, Boston for several years before relocating to Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA. He enjoyed serving his community as Treasurer of The Manchester Yacht Club, where he was a passionate sailor. He also had active memberships at the Essex County Club and the New York Yacht Club. One of his delights through his professional career was his long-time membership in YPO-a global leadership community. In his retirement, he particularly enjoyed his involvement in "Winners Walk Tall", a community-based program teaching fundamental values and life skills to elementary school children in both Manchester and in Vero Beach, FL.
Al was known for his effervescent spirit, dazzling smile, and fun-loving attitude towards life. Those who knew him well recall that he could be counted on to always offer up a joke or a kind word. He delighted in simple pleasures like regular trips to Captain Dusty’s Ice Cream for a cone. It was his wish that we keep his spirit alive by living each day to its fullest.
Al was predeceased by his loving parents, Albert and Jemma, and his sister, Joan Sherman. He leaves his loving wife Jan, whom he married in 2000, as well as his brother, Gary Ireton, and his wife, Kim Baker, of Scottsdale, AZ. He will be deeply missed by his children and their spouses: Erin and David Elliott of Mill Valley, CA, Kelly and Clint Clemens of Tiverton, RI and Alan and Lisa Ireton of Winter Park, FL. He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Conner and Lizzy Elliott, Tripp Clemens and fiancé Allie Harrigan, and Ellie and Olivia Ireton, as well as Jan’s children Jim MacQueen, Lyn Dobbs, Karen Kingman and their children: Samantha, Andrew and Brody Dobbs, Blake MacQueen, and Scott and Danny Kingman.
Services will be held at First Congregational Church, 10 Central St., Manchester-by-the-Sea on December 4 at 11 a.m., with a reception immediately following at Essex County Club in Manchester. Memorial donations would be graciously appreciated by Kieve-Wavus Educational Foundation, https://www.kwe.org/give, or Manchester Regional Middle High School District, https://www.mersd.org.