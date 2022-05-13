The North Shore Horticultural Society is holding its Annual Plant Sale and Auction at 6 p.m. (auction begins at 6:30) on Thursday, May 26 at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall in Manchester. All are welcome to attend.
The plant sale will offer a wide variety of plants and outdoor garden items. All of the choices here are attractively pre-priced and can be taken to one’s car or home before the auction begins. (“People always find this sale to be a source of genuine bargains,” according to the group.)
Manchester’s own Fred Rice will once again return from NY to be our “Auctioneer Extraordinaire,” and his knowledge, charm, and wit always add to the fun. Rice will emcee the auctioning of all sorts of annuals and perennials -- most of them straight from the member’s gardens. There will also be a fine selection of plants generously donated by local nurseries and a nice assortment of garden ornaments as well.
All of the plants offered up are “New England tested” and will thrive with appropriate care, and you’ll be surprised by how much you learn about each plant’s growth habits and care preferences. And questions are encouraged! The auction is a great place to pick up tips on what you already have, and to learn how to succeed with plants that you take home with you.
Plant trays and compostable bags will be provided. Checks and cash are accepted, but not credit cards. Organizers ask that attendees please arrive a little early to pick up a bid number. Information at NSHorticulture.org or 978-232-0102.