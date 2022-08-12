Six out of the seven Manchester-By-The-Sea Zoning Board of Appeals members said they were leaning toward voting to deny the comprehensive permit for developer Geoffrey Engler at Wednesday afternoon’s meeting. 

Engler is seeking a Chapter 40B comprehensive permit to build a 136-unit apartment complex off School Street, to be known as The Sanctuary at Manchester-by-the-Sea.  The complex would be built on top of Shingle Place Hill and would include 34 affordable units. 