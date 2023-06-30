 Skip to main content
Yes to FY24 District Budget, Fire Truck, Bylaw Updates

Two special town meetings in three days brought closure to FY24 regional school district budget, for now

ME School District Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin, right, shares a look of joy with members of the School Committee Monday after success at Essex’s Special Town Meeting after passage of a compromise FY24 School District budget by voters.  Now, however, is when the real work begins with Manchester and the town of Essex.

Manchester and Essex each held Special Town Meetings this week and passed all warrant articles—including a critical one at a lightning-fast, eight-minute meeting in Essex—that finally gave the ME School District approval to its compromise budget.

Manchester endorsed the school budget at its town meeting and also approved articles for funding on two turf athletic fields, a new fire truck, and furthered updates to the town zoning bylaw.

Essex Selectman Peter Phippen

MBTS Select Board members (from left) Becky Jaques, Brian Sollosy and Cathy Billotta
Manchester resident Tom Kehoe, of Lincoln Street
MBTS Planning Board member Sarah Creighton
Manchester resident, Ron Skates, of Boardman Ave.