2022 Tucks Point Construction
Photo: Bion Pike

Prock Marine arrived early on Tuesday, April 5 at Tuck's Point in Manchester. Prock will spend today setting up and drilling activity will commence tomorrow morning. If all goes well construction will be complete by the end of the month and if not work will be wrapped by Memorial Day.  The end result will be a fully functional docking facility and great access for all who use the docks. Crabbers and boaters will be back at Tuck's this summer.  (Courtesy Photo)

