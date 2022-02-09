MERMS Chorus Director Ben Icenogle directs the ME 8th graders during the 6-8 grade Winter Concert. Each grade made three presentations, one of which was a student-chosen piece. More photos and soloists can be viewed at The Manchester Cricket’s Facebook page.
