This is the fourth educational article published in The Cricket by the Manchester Planning Board to inform voters about the Board’s recommended changes to the Zoning Bylaw at the November 14 Special Town Meeting.

To understand Zoning regulations, it is helpful to understand what kind of improvements are allowed on private property.  Some projects are allowed By-Right.  Some require a Variance.  Some require a Special Permit. 

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.