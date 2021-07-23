Joint Meeting of Planning Board and Selectmen: A meeting to discuss potential candidates to fill an interim seat on the Planning Board will be held on Monday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m.
Public Safety Dispatch Study: The Board of Selectmen are studying Manchester’s public safety dispatch service and will take a vote in the fall to either move it to a regional center or keep it in-house. Visit the Public Safety Dispatch page on the Town website to learn more about these options.
Touch A Truck: Come to this family friendly event on Thursday, July 29 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. behind Town Hall. Explore public safety vehicles and meet the people who keep our Town safe every day.
Manchester Celebration Parade: The 375 Celebration Parade will be on Saturday, September 25 at 2 p.m. Register your group or float by September 17 on the Parks and Recreation webpage.
COVID Vaccine Clinics: The Cape Ann Regional Clinics continue to offer a local option for COVID vaccines to anyone eligible. To learn more about clinic locations and times please see the Board of Health webpage.
Board and Committee Vacancies: We are looking for volunteers. Get involved in local government and join a board or committee. Vacancies for FY2022 are posted on the Town website.
Beach and Resident Parking Stickers: A valid 2021 beach and resident sticker is required to park at Singing Beach and other downtown locations. Stickers can be purchased in person at the Town Clerks office. Beach tags are required for each resident age 13-64 to walk on the beach or there is a $7 walk on fee. Extra tags can be purchased at Town Hall.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.