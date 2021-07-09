Cape Ann Regional Business Grant – All four Cape Ann towns, including Manchester, have received a regional grant from the state to help local small businesses. Are you a business in need of support coming out of COVID or know someone who is? Email info@capeannregionalgrant.org to start the process.
Public Safety Dispatch Public Forum: The Board of Selectmen will host a forum to discuss public safety dispatch options on Monday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details will be posted to the Town website.
COVID Vaccine Clinics: The Cape Ann Regional Clinics continue to offer a local option for COVID vaccines to anyone eligible. To learn more about clinic locations and times please see the Board of Health webpage.
Board and Committee Vacancies: Get involved in local government and join a board or committee. Vacancies for FY2022 are posted on the Town website.
Beach and Resident Parking Stickers: A valid 2021 beach and resident sticker is required to park at Singing Beach and other downtown locations. Stickers can be purchased in person at the Town Clerks office. Beach tags are required for each resident age 13-64 to walk on the beach or there is a $7 walk on fee. Extra tags can be purchased at Town Hall. The funds collected from beach stickers and entrance fees are used to directly fund beach operations.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule.