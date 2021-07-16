Public Safety Dispatch Public Forum: The Board of Selectmen will host a forum to discuss public safety dispatch options on Monday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details will be posted to the Town website.
Water and Sewer Rates Set: The Board of Selectmen approved a standard 2.25 percent increase to water rates and a 2 percent increase for sewer rates for FY2022. These new rates will be reflected in the next bill issued in August.
375th Parade Entry Form: Register your group or float for the MBTS Celebration Parade on September 25. Visit the Parks and Recreation page for the registration form.
COVID Vaccine Clinics: The Cape Ann Regional Clinics continue to offer a local option for COVID vaccines to anyone eligible. To learn more about clinic locations and times please see the Board of Health webpage.
Board and Committee Vacancies: We are looking for volunteers. Get involved in local government and join a board or committee. Vacancies for FY2022 are posted on the Town website.
Beach and Resident Parking Stickers: A valid 2021 beach and resident sticker is required to park at Singing Beach and other downtown locations. Stickers can be purchased in person at the Town Clerks office. Beach tags are required for each resident age 13-64 to walk on the beach or there is a $7 walk on fee. Extra tags can be purchased at Town Hall.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule.