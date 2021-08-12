Board of Selectmen Meeting: The next Selectmen meeting will be held on Monday, August 16 at 6:30 p.m. Please see the Town website for agenda and meeting details.
DPW Trash Update: The Town has a new collection contract with JRM. If you would like to schedule a bulk item pick up or report a missed collection, please email them at residential@jrmhauling.com. Please remember to leave your collection out from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on your designated day.
Special Concert to Celebrate 375: A special anniversary concert, featuring Cape Ann Big Band, will take place in Masconomo Park on Tuesday, August 17 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Touch-a Truck Event: Bring the family to Town Hall on Thursday, August 19 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to explore public safety vehicles, meet the people who keep our town safe and join a bike rodeo. Sponsored by The Manchester Public Library and Bike and Pedestrian Committee.
Movie Night in Masco: Enjoy a family movie under the stars at Masconomo Park on Saturday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Manchester 375th Committee. Rain date is Sunday, August 22.
Call for Parade Participants: The 375th Celebration Parade will take place on Saturday, Sept 25 at 2 p.m. Register your group or float by Sept 17 on the Parks and Recreation page.
COVID Vaccine Clinics: The Cape Ann Regional Clinics continue to offer a local option for COVID vaccines to anyone eligible. To learn about clinic locations and times please see the Board of Health webpage.
Public Safety Dispatch Study: The Board of Selectmen are studying Manchester’s public safety dispatch service and will take a vote in the fall to either move it to a regional center or keep it in-house. The next public forum will take place in early September. Visit the Public Safety Dispatch page on the Town website to learn more about these options.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website www.Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.