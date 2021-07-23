Starting on July 23, Gloucester-based non-profit, Seaside Sustainability, will host a virtual auction full of fun and unique items. The organization is dedicated to community engagement, public education, and environmental conservation. Its initiatives include facilitating ocean-cleaning blue technologies, advocating for single-use plastic bans, mitigating invasive species, and developing a Green Scholars programs.
“To continue this important and rewarding work, we need your help,” said organizers. “Consider donating or participating in this auction to have some fun and support a great cause!”