On Saturday, years of work and focused effort to bring something important to life at the heart of Manchester happened. The dedication of the Manchester Veteran’s Honor Roll was a ceremony that lasted just an hour, but was the marked, ceremonial end to that effort. Family and friends showed up to honor Manchester’s veterans for their service. It was a group effort, for sure. But without these hard-working and dedicated men pictured below the Manchester Veteran’s Honor Roll would never have come to light. From left, Mark Weld, Dennison “Denny” Hall, Bruce Heisey and Paul Sullivan.
Photo by Paul Clark. See more photos at Facebook.com/TheManchesterCricket