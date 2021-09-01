Next Saturday is the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, commemorating the day four coordinated terrorist attacks carried out against the US on the morning of September 11, 2001. Of the 2,977 victims that day, 412 were emergency workers in New York City, including 343 firefighters.
At 8:46 a.m., On Tuesday, September 11, 2001, five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the heart of New York City and the northern facade of the World Trade Center's North Tower (1 WTC).
At 9:03 a.m., five other hijackers flew United Airlines Flight 175 into the southern facade of the South Tower (2 WTC).
At 9:37 a.m., another five hijackers flew American Airlines flight 77 into the western facade of the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia.
At 10:03 a.m., four hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
In Manchester, the Fire Department on School Street will host its annual 20th Anniversary 9/11 Service Of Remembrance at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday September 11.
The Town of Essex will host its 9/11 Memorial Service, at 9:55 a.m. The ceremony will be held in the front of the new Essex Public Safety Building at 11 John Wise Avenue and will allow those in attendance to reflect and remember those individuals who lost their lives during the terror attacks.