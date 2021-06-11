“Good things come to those who wait”, was Nina Doggett’s patient attitude as the months since August passed before the final approval arrived from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) to place the Doggett Longevity Bench in Manchester.
“We have reached a milestone with the twentieth bench so generously donated by Eugene and Nina Doggett, and it is the first to be located on state land”, said Lisa Bonneville, founder of the Longevity Bench Project.
Located along the sidewalk on Bridge Street across from the entrance to Norton’s Point, the bench will be a resting place for the more than 100 people who walk between Manchester and Beverly Farms each week. It will be in place by the middle of July.
Donor, Nina Doggett said, “Gene and I moved to Manchester four and a half years ago. We wanted to contribute to the Longevity Bench Project because its mission is so constructive, and community based. Enabling and encouraging folks to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the natural world is very consistent with our values. We are thrilled to play a small part in this project!”
The road to this installation was longer than is typical for Longevity Benches, due to the application process with the MassDOT, but community minded individuals with the expertise needed to complete the input required by the Commonwealth chipped in and made it happen. “We cannot thank this team enough,” said Bonneville, “starting with the donors and including board members, John Filias, Jay Jaroz, Greg Federspiel, and Chuck Dam.”