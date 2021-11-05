Masks are Mandatory Indoors at Businesses and Public Spaces in Manchester.
Town Hall Closed: Town Hall will be closed on Thursday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
Veterans Day Service: A Veterans Day service will be held on Thursday, November 11 at 11 a.m. in front of the American Legion Hall.
Fall Town Meeting: Special Town Meeting will take place on Saturday, November 13 at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Essex Regional High School gym with overflow space in the auditorium. Social distancing and masks will be required. See the full warrant on the Town website.
Zoning Board 40B Public Hearing: The next 40B hearing will be held on Tuesday, November 16. Meeting details will be available on the Town website.
New Assessor: A warm welcome to Michelle Branciforte our new Principal Assessor in Manchester. To contact Michelle please email brancifortem@manchester.ma.us or call 978-526-2010.
FY23 Budget: The FY23 Budget Process is getting underway. Department Leaders are compiling their proposals. This is a good time to make your suggestions for municipal services. Send them to the Selectmen’s Office or directly to department heads.
COVID Vaccine Clinics: The Town is a part of a regional vaccine collaborative to help make COVID vaccinations convenient and accessible. Visit capeannclinic.com to book a local vaccine appointment for your first, second or booster dose.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website www.Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.