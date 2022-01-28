Indoor Mask Mandate: A local indoor mask mandate, issued by the Board of Health, remains in effect at all businesses and public spaces until further notice.
Board of Selectmen Meeting: The next Selectmen meeting will take place on Monday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details an agenda can be found on the Town website.
Water Resources Protection Task Force: The Town is seeking six at large members to join the newly formed Water Resources Protection Task Force. Interested residents can email georges@manchester.ma.us or call 978-526-2000.
Open Burning Season: Open burning season is from January 15 through May 1. A valid permit must be obtained through the Town website. All fires must take place 75 feet from all dwellings and between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Burning permits are weather dependent. Please contact the fire department to verify air quality.
Nomination Papers: Nomination papers are now available at the Town Clerk’s office for 13 positions that will be voted on by residents at the local election on Tuesday, May 17. Open positions are listed on the Town website.
COVID Vaccine Clinics: The Town is a part of a regional vaccine collaborative to help make COVID vaccinations convenient and accessible for anyone ages five and up. Visit capeannclinic.com to book a local appointment for your first, second or booster dose.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
