Town Hall Closed: Town Hall will be closed on Monday, June 20 in observance of Juneteenth. All trash collection will operate on a regular schedule.
Community Shredding Day: The Council on Aging is hosting a Community Shredding Day on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind Town Hall.Contact the COA for more information at 978-526-7500.
DPW Road Work: DPW will begin water main work on School Street from Central Street to the Essex County Club. Work has begun and will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The project will take approximately three to four months to complete. Traffic will be detoured at times.
Select Board Meeting: The next Select Board meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details and agenda will be posted to the Town website.
Hazardous Waste Day: Household Hazardous Waste day is on Wednesday, June 22 and features a new curbside collection format for residents. Registration is required at bit.ly/MBTSwasteday.
Zoning Board 40B Public Hearing: The next Zoning Board hearing on 40B will be held on Wednesday, June 22 at 7 p.m. Topics will include architectural peer review, environmental wildlife study and the Municipal Water and Sewer Connection Feasibility Study. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
July Fourth Parade Floats: The parade committee is seeking floats, groups, antique cars and more to march in the parade on Monday, July 4. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and all participants will gather at 9:30 a.m.
Board of Health Vaccine Clinic: The Board of Health will hold a COVID vaccination clinic on Tuesday, June 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Town Hall for anyone ages 12 and up. Please register at capeannclinic.com or on the Town website.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
