It was a tough game Sunday when the ME Mariners lost the 2022 Intertown Twilight League championship series against the Hamilton Generals. This was a sweet win for the Generals, with their first championship league win since 1991. The ITL is the longest running amateur baseball league in the country, founded in 1929 and the league includes teams from Manchester and Essex, Beverly, Hamilton,
Ipswich, Rockport, Rowley, and Topsfield. Players are college and former college or high school players. It’s been a guaranteed great time rooting for the Mariners this season. See you next summer! (Photo: Erika Brown)