SLV’s 40B Application to MassHousing: We are awaiting word as to whether the State will issue a letter of project eligibility for the proposed apartment complex atop Shingle Hill. The Selectmen submitted a lengthy letter detailing numerous concerns about the project going forward. Included with the letter were comments from various other town boards. Our understanding is that MassHousing is working through the materials they received and will be making a determination in the coming weeks. If the project receives a letter of project eligibility, the applicant will submit plans to the ZBA to begin the comprehensive permitting process.