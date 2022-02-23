Greetings boaters. It’s nearly March, and there’s a lot going on to report from the Harbormaster’s office in Manchester right now. Let’s get to it.
Mooring Holders
March 1 is rapidly approaching, and fees must be paid to avoid late fees. Remember that any mooring fee not paid in full by March 31 means loss of the mooring. Do not delay.
Wait listers, your renewal date is Thursday, March 31. If your fees are not up to date you will not be eligible to receive a mooring. The wait is already long enough, don’t let a missed payment prevent you from getting your mooring.
Kayakers, there are available spots at Tuck’s Point for kayak storage. Any resident may have a rack spot, until they are spoken for. The fee is $100 annually. Reach out to the Harbor department if you are interested.
Slip Holders, your date is June first but feel free to get your fee out of the way now!
March is coming soon!
Safe Boating Class In February
An in-person Environmental Police and NASBLA certified safe boating course will be offered in Manchester this winter. The course will be held at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, School St. on Monday February 21 and Tuesday February 22. Class times are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and you must attend both dates. Safe boating certificates will be issued to all students with a passing grade.
Salem Shipping Traffic
For long time Manchester boaters barges and ships delivering coal and oil to the power plant in Salem was a common sight.
Salem will soon be a hub for the growing wind energy industry in New England vessels in the 700-foot range will begin delivering turbine blades to and from Salem at the old power station site. Be prepared and pay attention as we move toward this new reality.
Tuck’s Point Update
The Tucks Point floats are still scheduled to be completed by Memorial Day. Prock Marine is planning an early April arrival to start the drilling the sockets for the pilings.
The Rotunda and walkway are both in need of attention. The pilings supporting this portion of the facility are 51 years old and due to be replaced. In addition, the rotunda must be raised five to seven feet in order to meet engineering and permitting requirements for the expected lifetime of a refurbished substructure.
The DPW and FOTH engineers are working to determine a timeline and price for this project and there is some good news. Unlike the floats, the rotunda is licensed and therefore will not face the same challenges as the floats from a regulatory standpoint. In addition, the boring done for the float piling s means no need to do more for the rotunda project.
Expect to see more updates in the coming months!
Marine Mammals
A beached whale, dolphin or porpoise should be reported immediately and left alone pending further instruction. Call the NOAA 24-hour Marine Animal Hotline: (866) 755-6622. Please leave your name and a phone number where you can be reached.
Sea turtles in our region do not typically come ashore unless they are seriously debilitated. Call the 24-hour Marine Animal Hotline: (866) 755-6622.
Seals belong on the beach. It’s normal. What should you do if you spot a seal on the beach?
Keep people and dogs 150 feet away from the seal. Does the seal look injured or unhealthy? If so, please call (866) 755-6622 or call me, your harbormaster. All marine mammals are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act. This law makes it illegal to touch, disturb, feed or otherwise harass marine mammals without authorization.
Manchester Draw Hours 0f Operation
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Bridge at “Mile 1.0” in Manchester has been operating as follows: the draw shall open from Memorial Day thru September 30 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. From Memorial Day and from October 1 to November 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. At all other times, the draw shall open on signal with at least four hours of notice. Call (617) 222-6114.
Towing Policy
Manchester Harbormaster only tows those vessels that are in immediate danger or present a potential environmental hazard. Please contact a towing or salvage operator should you need to be towed.
Towing Insurance
What happens when you breakdown or run out of gas or some other unforeseen event that ruins a perfectly nice boating day? If you are lucky enough to be in an area where the community allows towing by the harbormaster help is nearby and probably free. Many communities including Manchester do not allow towing unless there is risk to life or property involved, otherwise you will pay large sums for towing service. It would be wise to consider the purchase of towing insurance from your insurance company, Seatow or Tow Boat US. For a reasonable rate you will potentially avoid paying thousands in towing fees.
Think about it and plan for next year.
Office Hours as of December through February, 2022 are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Hours will vary depending on training, Safe Boating classes and meetings. Feel free to call before coming to the office. And if you do come in, please wear a mask and stick to safe distancing requirements.
Finally, be vigilant and notify the harbormaster of any missing or off station aids to navigation. The latest Manchester Harbor Rules and Regulations are posted on the Harbormaster website.