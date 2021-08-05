Sunshine prevailed this past weekend as 111 anglers turned out for the Annual Manchester-By-The-Sea Fishing Tournament.
Competition in several striped bass categories included biggest catch and total inches caught on boat and shore in both junior (10 and under) and senior (11 and over) categories.
There was strong first-day competition Friday, with 91 fish logged including seven species. The next several days brought stiff competition with daily changes in the leaderboard and tournament submissions coming in right until the last moment Sunday with the last fish logged at 11:59 a.m. ahead of the noon close!
Over the course of the 3-day tournament 300 fish were logged and released, including 12 different species.
“Watching the submissions come in was really exciting,” said Nate Berkowitz, co-director, “we could see that anglers were out there putting in their best effort to pull off a win.”
Final winners were announced at the casual, family-friendly awards ceremony on Sunday afternoon at the Chowder House: Biggest Overall, Paul Crehan, 41.5 inches; total inches striper boat senior, Diego J Sanson, 743 inches caught; total inches striper boat junior, Caleb Beausoleil, 475.75 inches caught; total inches striper shore senior, Jacob Brown, 187 inches caught; total inches striper shore junior, Calvin Yukins, 114.25 inches caught; most species, Nate Gardner (8): Striper, Cod, Pollock, Squid, Mackerel, Cunner, Triggerfish, Skate; biggest boat junior, Joel Beausoleil, 29 inches; biggest boat senior, Paul Crehan, 41.5 inches; biggest shore junior, Claire Yukins, 27 inches; biggest shore senior, Jacob Brown, 28.75 inches
“The total inches category was new this year, and really upped the competition in a year when there were not too many big fish being caught,” said Sally Berkowitz, co-director.
“It was amazing to be out on the water all weekend seeing friends and families come together for a weekend full of fishing,” said Christina Yukins, tournament organizer.
This was the second year of the tournament, but organizers last year were bringing back a long-cherished tradition that ran for many years in Manchester. The tournament aims to encourage friends and family, both novice and experienced, to get out on the water together, fish, laugh, make stories and, most importantly, enjoy this area’s unique access to the ocean.