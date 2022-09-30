p_1 Manchester Town Hall & Police.jpg

With the ZBA’s denial of the proposed 40B project on Upper School Street and the applicant’s subsequent filing of an appeal of this denial to the State, the project moves on to the next phase of review.  The appeal at this stage is made to the Housing Advisory Committee (HAC) which is operated under the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD.)

The applicant and the Town are the two statutory parties in the appeal.  It is possible for other parties to participate but any third party must apply for party status to the HAC.  If full party status is granted, the third party is allowed to present pre-filed testimony, and both pre- and post-hearing briefs to the HAC.  Alternatively, a third party might be granted interested party status only, giving the party the right to be noticed on all official business during the administrative appeal and to file a brief after the close of the evidentiary portion of the process, but not to present evidence of its own.  Those seeking party status in the SLV appeal should be in contact with the HAC very soon.