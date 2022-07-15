You may be aware that a temporary bypass bridge has been constructed to allow traffic to continue to flow while the existing Essex River Bridge on Route 133 in downtown Essex is being demolished and replaced. The contractor responsible for this MA DOT project has announced that the bypass bridge will most likely be opened to traffic sometime on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 (with a possibility of a delay until Wednesday, July 13, 2022). The Town expects that the bypass bridge will be in use as late as the spring of 2024. While there is no weight limit associated with the bypass bridge, large trailer trucks will not be able to safely negotiate the curves and will be directed to use other routes via signage on other major highways.
Temporary Essex River Bridge
Locations
Editorial Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Already a Print Subscriber?
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Most Popular
Articles
- Robert Edgar Landry
- David Buck Crosby
- Pamela Pimentel
- A View From Here: Moving Home. An Ode to Small Town America
- A Glorious Fourth!
- Alfred Powers
- A Sandwich Lover’s Guide To Cape Ann
- Chapter 40B Water, Sewer Issues Debated
- Letter To The Editor: Shingle Hill Development Falls Short On Climate Change Mitigation
- Needed Attention Turning To Water
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.