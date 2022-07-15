Essex_Causeway_Bridge

Work is almost complete on the temporary bridge crossing the Essex River.

You may be aware that a temporary bypass bridge has been constructed to allow traffic to continue to flow while the existing Essex River Bridge on Route 133 in downtown Essex is being demolished and replaced.  The contractor responsible for this MA DOT project has announced that the bypass bridge will most likely be opened to traffic sometime on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 (with a possibility of a delay until Wednesday, July 13, 2022).  The Town expects that the bypass bridge will be in use as late as the spring of 2024.  While there is no weight limit associated with the bypass bridge, large trailer trucks will not be able to safely negotiate the curves and will be directed to use other routes via signage on other major highways. 

