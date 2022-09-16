pexels-karolina-grabowska-4870794.jpg

During an interim check in with the Select Board summarizing 10 years of water usage in Manchester, Water Resources Protection Task Force (WRPTF) Chair Steve Gang said the data is pretty clear:  Manchester residents use a lot more water per capita than other towns. 

Overall, he said, the majority of annual water consumption is associated with a minority of Manchester’s homes, and usage across the board balloons in the summer months.

p_1 MBTS_Seasonal vs Communities.jpg
MBTS_APC vs Communities.jpg
Water Demand in MBTS

 

Manchester’s average water usage outstrips those in neighboring communities and across the state.  But that per capital number conceals a dramatic skew between higher and lower-usage homes in Manchester.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.