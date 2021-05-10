A suspect in the Sunday night stabbing of a Revere man in Manchester has been arrested and was taken Monday from Manchester Police Station to Salem District Court where he will be arraigned on a series of charges.
Raymond Joel Vega-Castro, 23, whose last home address was in Revere, has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, mayhem, kidnapping, and assault and battery to collect a loan or debt. Mr. Vega-Castro, dressed in a brown jumpsuit and no shoes, was taken by police at noon from the Manchester Police Station on Central Street where he had been held overnight.
News of the incident shocked to local residents, as they learned that last night, on Mother's Day, Manchester-by-the-Sea Police responded to School and North Streets at 7:50 p.m. after a report of a man who had been stabbed.
The 911 call came from a North Street resident who was approached by the man, bleeding, who asked to use his phone to contact his wife. The man said he didn't know where he was, and had been kidnapped by several men in a white Suzuki. The victim was able to get out of the car. The North Street resident called the man's wife and let him speak to her. Then, he immediately contacted the police.
The victim, in his mid-thirties who lives in Revere, had suffered multiple stab wounds had sustained stab wounds to his upper torso and head, according to Manchester Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald. The man was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital. His injuries at that time were believed to be non-life-threatening.
Fitzgerald said the department immediately put out a call to all police departments on the North Shore and, in collaboration with police in Lynn and Revere, who identified the Suzuki. After a short chase Vega-Castro allegedly fled by foot from the vehicle and was subsequently caught. The vehicle was found later, abandoned, in Chelsea. At 1:45 a.m. Monday, Vega-Castro was brought to Manchester for processing.
Whether the stabbing victim knew his attackers is unconfirmed at this point, but the Vega-Castro's charge relating to collecting a debt or loan indicates the victim was not unknown to his assailants.
"This case is still under active investigation, but we're looking closely into why these individuals were in Manchester, since none of them had any apparent ties here," said Fitzgerald, who observed that he couldn't remember there ever being a stabbing in Manchester in the 30 years he has been on the force.
The Suzuki, with red splatter on its passenger side door that appeared to be blood, was towed by Tally's to the Manchester Police Department garage, arriving at 11:30 a.m. Monday where it will be processed for the investigation.
"I want to emphasize that there's no danger to the public at this time," said Fitzgerald. Police in Chelsea, Lynn and Revere will continue to work with Manchester detectives on the investigation.