Manchester Summerstage will be producing “Grease” this summer! Summerstage works to enhance participant’s life skills by building self-confidence and poise, emphasizing a strong work ethic, and fostering cooperation and creativity, whether in front of the curtain or behind the scenes. We have 50 student actors, singers, and dancers rehearsing. In July we expect another 20 plus students to begin the technical aspects of the show and create our set.
Look for us during the Fourth of July parade, the Red White & Blue breakfast, during a Music in the Park intermission and of course during our performances, July 28, 29, 30 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 31 at 2 p.m.
Our fundraising letters were mailed last week. If you would like to support us this summer please send donations to Manchester Summerstage P.O. Box 524 Manchester, MA 01944. You can also donate online at manchestersummerstage.org/support-summerstage.