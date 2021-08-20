Manchester’s Shane MacLeod Will Serve On One Of The World’s Most Advanced Nuclear-Powered Submarines
Fast, maneuverable and technically advanced, submarines are some of the most versatile ships in the US Navy, capable of silently conducting a variety of missions around the world. And Manchester native Petty Officer 2nd Class Shane MacLeod, a 2017 ME Regional High School graduate, will be serving on one: the USS New Hampshire.
MacLeod joined the Navy four years ago.
“I wanted to do something different with my life besides the usual path of college,” said MacLeod. “I wanted to create a challenge for myself.”
Well, MacLeod ’s doing just that.
There are three basic types of submarines: fast attack submarines (SSN), ballistic missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN). The USS New Hampshire is a fast attack submarine, which is designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; carry out intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. Their primary tactical advantage is stealth.
“What our undersea forces accomplish every day is vitally important to our nation’s defense,” said Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, Submarine Forces. “Our Submarine Force is a critical part of global maritime security and the nation’s nuclear triad. Every day, our submariners are at the tip of the spear, forward deployed and ready – from the depths, we strike!”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, MacLeod, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“It means I am a part of a tight-knit family,” added MacLeod. “We rely on each other, and we all understand just how important that is.”