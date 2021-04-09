There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call (978) 526-7500.
Income Tax Advice- Filing Date Extended
Free income tax advice is available for qualified senior citizens and low-income residents. The IRS has extended the filing date therefore additional tax appointments have been added into the month of May. This service is available through a cooperative effort of the AARP Foundation tax-aid program and the SeniorCare RSVP program.
All volunteer counselors are trained by the Internal Revenue Service; counselors will have hours at the Town Hall in Manchester on Thursday mornings with appointments scheduled every 15 minutes. APPOINTMENTS ARE NECESSARY AND CAN BE SCHEDULED BY CALLING THE COUNCIL ON AGING OFFICE. (978) 526-7500. Seniors coming in for tax advice should bring with them copies of their previous year’s federal and state tax returns, any forms including W-2s and other relevant material showing income for the year. Intake paperwork will be mailed to you and must be completed prior to your appointment. If it is not completed by your appointment time you will need to reschedule. Please call (978) 526-7500 for an appointment or for more information.
COA to Trader Joe’s & Walmart
On Friday, April 16th, the Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to the Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx shopping area as well as Walmart. The van will start picking up seniors around 10:00 a.m. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the C.O.A. Office at 526-7500. Masks are required.