There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Income Tax Advice
Free income tax advice is available for qualified senior citizens and low-income residents. This service is available through a cooperative effort of the AARP Foundation tax-aid program and the SeniorCare RSVP program. All volunteer counselors are trained by the Internal Revenue Service; counselors will have hours at the Town Hall in Manchester on Thursday mornings, with appointments scheduled every 15 minutes. This is a drop off service. Appointments are necessary and can be scheduled by calling the COA at 978-526-7500. Seniors coming in for tax advice should bring with them copies of their previous year’s federal and state tax returns, any forms including W-2s and other relevant material showing income for the year. Intake paperwork will be mailed to you and must be completed prior to your appointment. If it is not completed by your appointment time you will need to reschedule.
It’s A Mystery to Me
On Wednesday, March 30, the Manchester COA van will take its monthly mystery ride, where the van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore. It could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches, or all of the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up begins at noon and return will be by 2 p.m. To book a reservation for the mystery ride, contact the COA.
It's JLo, Then Gourmet Garden
It’s no April Fool’s joke. On Friday, April 1, the COA van will be going to Ocean State Job Lots Plaza in Danvers. Ocean State Job Lots sell an ever-changing array of household goods, apparel, pet supplies, kitchen pantry staples, and seasonal products (such as holiday, gardening, and pool supply) at a fraction of their typical price. You can also visit neighboring stores such as Savers, US Nails, CVS or have lunch at Gourmet Garden. The van will start pick up around 10:30 a.m. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, call the COA.
Olive Garden
On Wednesday, April 6, the COA is headed to the Olive Garden in Danvers. Olive Garden is an American casual dining restaurant chain that specializes in Italian American cuisine. Join in to get your pasta fix. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m. To reserve your seat on the van, please call the COA.
Off To The Malls
On Friday, April 8, the COA van will be going to the Peabody and Danvers Malls. Seniors can pick between the North Shore Mall or Liberty Tree Mall. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. Call the COA to reserve your spot on the bus.
Lobster Roll or Chicken Salad Roll?
The COA is offering a Lobster Roll or Chicken Salad Roll Lunch on Tuesday, April 12. Catered by Jeff’s Variety of Gloucester enjoy a delicious lobster roll or chicken salad roll, potato chips and cookie. You can pick your lunch up at the COA office or we will deliver it to you. $12 for the lobster roll (wow!), $6 for chicken salad, per person, and open to the first 60 who sign up. Drop payment off or mail a check to the COA office in the basement floor of Town Hall, 10 Central Street, Manchester, MA 01944. Call for info or to register: (978)526-7500.
Sir Pennycandy’s Apothecary
On Wednesday, April 13, the COA is offering a trip to Sir Pennycandy’s Apothecary in Rockport. Check out this unique old fashioned candy shop that has a great selection of sweet and savory treats as well as other gifts. The van will start picking up seniors at 11 a.m. with a return around 1 p.m. For further information or to sign up, call the COA.