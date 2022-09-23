Town Clerk Office Hours – On Monday, September 26 the Town Clerk’s office will be closed.  All other Town departments will be open for business.

Planning Board Meeting:  The next Planning Board meeting will take place on Monday, September 26 at 6:30 p.m.  Meeting details can be found on the Town website.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.