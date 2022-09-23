Town Clerk Office Hours – On Monday, September 26 the Town Clerk’s office will be closed. All other Town departments will be open for business.
Planning Board Meeting: The next Planning Board meeting will take place on Monday, September 26 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Hazardous Waste Day: The next Household Hazardous Waste day is on Wednesday, September 28 and features a new curbside collection format for residents. Registration is required at bit.ly/MBTSwasteday28.
Board of Health COVID Clinic: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccination clinic on Monday, October 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon for ages 12 and up at Town Hall. The newly approved bivalent booster and primary vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax will be available. Registration can be found on the Town website or at capeannclinic.com.
Board of Health Flu Clinic: The Board of Health will be hosting their annual Flu Clinic on Wednesday, October 12 at the American Legion Hall for ages 18 and up. Both quadrivalent and high dose vaccines will be available. Registration information can be found on the Town website.
Special Fall Town Meeting: The Special Fall Town Meeting will be held on Monday, November 14. More details on time and location to come.
Mandatory Water Ban: The Town of Manchester-by-the-Sea remains under a mandatory ban on non-essential outdoor water use until further notice due to regional drought conditions. Hand watering is permitted between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. See the Town website for more details.
Burning Reminder: Due to current drought conditions and high fire danger, all outdoor cooking fires, utilizing wood or charcoal, are prohibited until further notice on all Town beaches and properties, including Tuck’s Point.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
