Select Board

Select Board Update

Select Board Meeting:  The next Select Board meeting will be held on Monday, October 17 at 6:30 p.m.  Please see the Town website for meeting details.

Board of Health COVID Clinic:  The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccination clinic on October 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon for ages 12 and up at Town Hall.  The newly approved bivalent booster and primary vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax will be available.  Register at capeannclinic.com.

