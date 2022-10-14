Select Board Meeting: The next Select Board meeting will be held on Monday, October 17 at 6:30 p.m. Please see the Town website for meeting details.
Board of Health COVID Clinic: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccination clinic on October 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon for ages 12 and up at Town Hall. The newly approved bivalent booster and primary vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax will be available. Register at capeannclinic.com.
Shredding Day: The Council on Aging will host a Community Shredding Day on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind Town Hall. Please contact the COA at 978-526-7500 with questions.
Drug Take Back Day: The Manchester Police Department will host a Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind the Police Station. Visit dea.gov/takebackday for more information.
Hydrant Flushing: Hydrant flushing continues Monday to Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. through October. If residents experience brown, cloudy water please run a cold tap until clear.
Special Fall Town Meeting: The Special Fall Town Meeting will be held on Monday, November 14. More details on time and location to come.
Mandatory Water Ban: The Town of Manchester-by-the-Sea remains under a mandatory ban on non-essential outdoor water use until further notice due to regional drought conditions. Hand watering is permitted between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 a.m.
Burning Reminder: Due to current drought conditions and high fire danger, all outdoor fires, utilizing wood or charcoal, are prohibited until further notice.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
