Town Hall will be closed on Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day. All trash collection will operate on a one day delay.
Select Board Meeting: The next Select Board meeting will take place on Monday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details and agenda will be posted to the Town website.
Election Recount: A recount of the Select Board election will take place on Thursday, June 2 at 2 p.m. in Town Hall Room 5. Results will be posted to the Town website later in the day.
Zoning Board 40B Public Hearing: The next Zoning Board hearing on 40B will be held on Wednesday, June 8 at 7 p.m. Topics will include environmental peer review, conditions and waivers. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Board of Health Vaccine Clinic: The Board of Health will hold a COVID vaccination clinic on Monday, June 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Town Hall for anyone ages 12 and up. Please register at capeannclinic.com or on the Town website.
Special Town Meeting: A Special Town Meeting will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 1 p.m. at Memorial School. This meeting will primarily cover zoning changes.
Community Shredding Day: The Council on Aging is hosting a Community Shredding Day on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind Town Hall.
Singing Beach Tags: Walk on tags for the 2022 Singing Beach season are available for $35. A tag is required for all visitors to the beach ages 12 to 65. Tags can be purchased online and in the Town Clerks office.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Delayed Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.