Town Hall will be closed on Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day.  All trash collection will operate on a one day delay.

Select Board Meeting:  The next Select Board meeting will take place on Monday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m.  Meeting details and agenda will be posted to the Town website.

Election Recount:  A recount of the Select Board election will take place on Thursday, June 2 at 2 p.m. in Town Hall Room 5.  Results will be posted to the Town website later in the day.

Zoning Board 40B Public Hearing:  The next Zoning Board hearing on 40B will be held on Wednesday, June 8 at 7 p.m.  Topics will include environmental peer review, conditions and waivers.  Meeting details can be found on the Town website. 

Board of Health Vaccine Clinic:  The Board of Health will hold a COVID vaccination clinic on Monday, June 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Town Hall for anyone ages 12 and up.  Please register at capeannclinic.com or on the Town website.

Special Town Meeting:  A Special Town Meeting will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 1 p.m. at Memorial School.  This meeting will primarily cover zoning changes.

Community Shredding Day:  The Council on Aging is hosting a Community Shredding Day on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind Town Hall.

Singing Beach Tags:  Walk on tags for the 2022 Singing Beach season are available for $35.  A tag is required for all visitors to the beach ages 12 to 65.  Tags can be purchased online and in the Town Clerks office. 

Trash, recycling, and compost collection:  Delayed Schedule.   Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.

Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.