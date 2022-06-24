Select Board Meeting: The next Select Board meeting will take place on Tuesday, July 5 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details and agenda will be posted to the Town website.
Zoning Board 40B Public Hearing: The next Zoning Board hearing on 40B will be held on Wednesday, July 13 at 7 p.m. Topics will include environmental review. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
July Fourth Parade Floats: The parade committee is seeking floats, groups, antique cars and more to march in the parade on Monday, July 4. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and all participants will gather at 9:30 a.m. Visit bit.ly/MBTSparade to register.
DPW Road Work: DPW began water main work on School Street from Central Street to the Essex County Club. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The project will take approximately three to four months to complete. Traffic will be detoured at times.
Hazardous Waste Day: Thank you to all who registered for the first Hazardous Waste Day under the new format. The next collection day will be on September 28.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
