Special Town Meeting: The Special Town Meeting scheduled for Saturday, June 11 has been postponed to the fall due to timing and logistical concerns. A new date will be communicated when set by the Select Board.
DPW Road Work: DPW will begin work on the water main on School Street from Central Street to the Essex County Club. Work will begin on June 13 and will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will take approximately three to four months. Traffic will be detoured at times.
Select Board Meeting: The next Select Board meeting will take place on Monday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details and agenda will be posted to the Town website.
Zoning Board 40B Public Hearing: The next Zoning Board hearing on 40B will be held on Wednesday, June 22 at 7 p.m. Topics will include architectural peer review, environmental wildlife study and the Municipal Water & Sewer Connection Feasibility Study. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Community Shredding Day: The Council on Aging is hosting a Community Shredding Day on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind Town Hall.Contact the COA for more information at 978-526-7500.
July Fourth Parade Floats: The parade committee is seeking floats, groups, antique cars and more to march in the parade on Monday, July 4. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and all participants will gather at 9:30 a.m.
Board of Health Vaccine Clinic: The Board of Health will hold a COVID vaccination clinic on Monday, June 21 from 9 -11 a.m. at Town Hall for anyone ages 12 and up. Please register at capeannclinic.com or on the Town website.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website www.Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.