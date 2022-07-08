Fourth of July Thanks: We would like to thank the countless Town staff and volunteers who worked hard to bring our favorite traditions back last weekend in a safe and enjoyable way.
Select Board Meeting: The next Select Board meeting will take place on Tuesday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details and agenda will be posted to the Town website.
Zoning Board 40B Public Hearing: The next Zoning Board hearing on 40B will be held on Wednesday, July 13 at 7 p.m. Topics will include environmental review. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Open Space and Recreation Committee Plan: The Seven Year Open Space and Recreation Plan has been approved and can be found on the Town website at bit.ly/OSRC2022plan. The updated plan will guide the Town’s decisions and investments to protect, maintain and improve open space, parks and recreational resources.
DPW Road Work: Water main work on School Street continues from Central Street to the Essex County Club. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The project will take approximately three to four months to complete. Traffic will be detoured at times.
Board of Health At Home COVID Tests: The Board of Health has up to four boxes of free home COVID tests for residents. Please register for pick up at Town Hall on the Town Website.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
