Voluntary Water Ban:  Essex County is currently experiencing significant drought conditions (level 3) due to a lack of rainfall across the region.  At this time, we are asking residents to voluntarily practice water conservation.  Please limit irrigation use or hand watering to one day a week and between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. to protect our water supply.

Zoning Board 40B Update:  Public hearings have closed on the Zoning Board 40B application. The ZBA has 40 days to deliberate and render a decision.  All public comment has closed at meetings. Additionally submitted correspondence cannot be recorded or considered.  The Zoning Board will carefully weigh the best course of action on behalf of the Town over the next few weeks.  Please check the Town website under 40B for further information.

