Voluntary Water Ban: Essex County is currently experiencing significant drought conditions (level 3) due to a lack of rainfall across the region. At this time, we are asking residents to voluntarily practice water conservation. Please limit irrigation use or hand watering to one day a week and between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. to protect our water supply.
Zoning Board 40B Update: Public hearings have closed on the Zoning Board 40B application. The ZBA has 40 days to deliberate and render a decision. All public comment has closed at meetings. Additionally submitted correspondence cannot be recorded or considered. The Zoning Board will carefully weigh the best course of action on behalf of the Town over the next few weeks. Please check the Town website under 40B for further information.
DPW Line Painting: DPW will be line painting at the North Street parking lot on Friday, July 29. All cars must be removed by 7 a.m. on July 29 or they will be towed.
Board of Health COVID Clinic: The Board of Health will hold a COVID vaccination clinic on Monday, August 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon. Registration can be found on the Town website or at capeannclinic.com
Select Board Meeting: The next Select Board meeting will take place on Monday, August 1 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details and agenda can be found on the Town website.
COVID Contact Tracing Update: The Board of Health will no longer be contact tracing after receiving notification of positive PCR cases. The Public Health Nurse, in accordance with MA guidance, will contact positive cases through text and email to give next steps and support.
DPW Road Work: Water main work on School Street continues from Central Street to the Essex County Club. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The project will take approximately three to four months to complete. Traffic will be detoured at times.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
