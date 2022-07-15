Voluntary Water Ban: The Commonwealth is currently experiencing moderate drought conditions due to a lack of rainfall across the region. Despite this, the water supply in Manchester remains at safe levels. However, at this time, we are asking residents to voluntarily practice water conservation now. Try to reduce water consumption when possible to prevent a greater impact to our water supply.
Fall Town Meeting Date Set: The Fall Special Town Meeting will be held on Monday, November 14 in the evening at Memorial School. Specific time is TBA. The meeting will focus primarily on the proposed zoning changes.
DPW Update on PFAS: The Town is currently monitoring PFAS levels in the water supply on a monthly basis according to new state regulations. All levels have remained under the required threshold however, there is a mitigation plan should levels exceed safe limits. Learn more at manchester.ma.us/777/PFAS
Select Board Meeting: The next Select Board meeting will take place on Monday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details and agenda will be posted to the Town website. New water and sewer rates will be set at this meeting.
DPW Road Work: Water main work on School Street continues from Central Street to the Essex County Club. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The project will take approximately three to four months to complete. Traffic will be detoured at times.
Board of Health At Home COVID Tests: The Board of Health has up to four boxes of free home COVID tests for residents. Please register for pick up at Town Hall on the Town Website.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
