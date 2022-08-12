Mandatory Water Ban:  The Town of Manchester-by-the-Sea remains under a mandatory ban on non-essential outdoor water use until further notice due to regional drought conditions.  Hand watering is permitted between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 a.m.  DPW reports a 20  percent reduction in water usage since the ban took effect.  Keep up the good work!

Select Board Meeting:   The next Select Board meeting will take place on Monday, August 15 at 6:30 p.m.  Meeting details and agenda can be found on the Town website.

