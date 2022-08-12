Mandatory Water Ban: The Town of Manchester-by-the-Sea remains under a mandatory ban on non-essential outdoor water use until further notice due to regional drought conditions. Hand watering is permitted between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. DPW reports a 20 percent reduction in water usage since the ban took effect. Keep up the good work!
Select Board Meeting: The next Select Board meeting will take place on Monday, August 15 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details and agenda can be found on the Town website.
Zoning Board 40B Update: The next 40B deliberation meeting will be on Tuesday, August 16 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details and agenda can be found on the Town website. The public is welcome to listen in but comment will not be taken.
Early Primary Voting: Early voting will be available at Town Hall during the following dates and times 8/27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), 8/29 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), 8/30 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), 8/31 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), 9/1 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and 9/2 (by appointment).
Board of Health COVID Clinic: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccination clinic on Monday, September 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration can be found on the Town website or at capeannclinic.com.
Burning Reminder: Due to current drought conditions and high fire danger, all outdoor cooking fires, utilizing wood or charcoal, are prohibited until further notice on all Town beaches and properties, including Tuck’s Point.
DPW Road Work: Water main work on School Street continues from Central Street to the Essex County Club from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The project is currently on track and will take approximately three to four months to complete. Traffic will be detoured at times.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.