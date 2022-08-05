Recreational Boating

Manchester Harbormaster Bion Pike (right) at Monday’s Select Board meeting with Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald. 

Leisure boating off the shallow, sandy waters of Sand Dollar Cove in Manchester drew a lot of attention at Monday’s Select Board meeting, stemming from a recent sunny Saturday when the popular public boating spot drew more-than-expected boaters and challenged local public safety officials.

Manchester Harbormaster Bion Pike and Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald told the Board that on July 23, their teams were overwhelmed by recreational boaters who descended off Long Beach and Sand Dollar Cove, a longtime popular public spot for local weekend recreational boaters. 

