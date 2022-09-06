Mt. Washington

This summer Troop 3 Scouts hiked Mount Washington in NH.  Bottom Row L to R: Mark Donohoe, Nadia Kuehnemund, Adrian Kuehnemund, Gus Hall.  Back Row L to R: Luke Donohoe, Dennis Lagace, Cia Donohoe, Donald Hall. 

 (Courtesy photo)

For a week in July, 10 Scouts attended Summer Camp at the 1,200-acre JN Webster Scout Reservation, in Ashford Connecticut.  While at camp, the Scouts from Troop 3 in Manchester earned 33 merit badges and three BSA patches. 

Troop achievements included the first Base Camp Spirit Award of the week (awarded to a Troop that demonstrates exceptional Scout Spirit) and a perfect score for a clean campsite the entire week.  Individual scouts also won awards, which included the Frederick Burdick Medal (an award for the top camper out of 335 total campers) awarded to Cia Donohoe, and Troop 3's Honor Scout for the week, awarded to Paul Coughlin.  Other notable events included a Troop 3 canoe battle, and a flag retirement ceremony sponsored by Troop 52 from Vermont.