For a week in July, 10 Scouts attended Summer Camp at the 1,200-acre JN Webster Scout Reservation, in Ashford Connecticut. While at camp, the Scouts from Troop 3 in Manchester earned 33 merit badges and three BSA patches.
Troop achievements included the first Base Camp Spirit Award of the week (awarded to a Troop that demonstrates exceptional Scout Spirit) and a perfect score for a clean campsite the entire week. Individual scouts also won awards, which included the Frederick Burdick Medal (an award for the top camper out of 335 total campers) awarded to Cia Donohoe, and Troop 3's Honor Scout for the week, awarded to Paul Coughlin. Other notable events included a Troop 3 canoe battle, and a flag retirement ceremony sponsored by Troop 52 from Vermont.
Scouts attending camp: Ian Campbell, Paul Coughlin, Cia Donohoe, James Donohoe, Luke Donohoe, Gus Hall, Austin Hardwick, James Kirpatrick, Adrian Kuehnemund, Saskia Kuehnemund.
Merit Badges earned: Lifesaving, Swimming, Kayaking, Canoeing, Small Boat Sailing, Public Health, Fire Safety, Fingerprinting, Environmental Science, Orienteering, Pioneering, Signs-Signals-and-Codes, Rifle Shooting, Archery, Welding, Automotive Maintenance, Forestry, Nature, Fishing, and Art.
BSA patches earned: Polar Bear Swim, BSA Paddle Boarding, and BSA Snorkeling patches.
Most recently, the Troop returned from a camping trip in the White Mountains of New Hampshire August 12-14. Troop 3 camped two nights at Dolly Copp campground, which the troop highly recommends if you are looking for a place to camp when in the White Mountains. On August 12, four Scouts (Gus Hall, Cia Donohoe, Luke Donohoe, and Adrian Kuehnemund) and four adult leaders (Mark Donohoe, Donald Hall, Dennis Lagace, and Nadia Wetzler) completed the hiking trek to the summit of Mount Washington, elevation 6,288 feet.
The troop started from Pinkham Notch and took the challenging Tuckerman Ravine Trail to the summit, and descended the mountain via Lion’s Head Trail, for a total trek of 7.4 miles. Temperatures were comfortable on the front end of the trek, but it dipped to 40 degrees with 30-degree wind chills at the summit. Although the visibility was limited, Scouts were rewarded with some panoramic views of the Mt. Washington area and the accomplishment of hiking New England’s highest peak!
Troop 3B and Troop 3 G meet on Monday nights at the Scout House, 7-8:30 p.m., starting September 12, 2022. If you are interested in outdoor adventures, challenging yourself to try new things, and participating in fun activities, come join Troop 3!
Registration night is coming up soon, Wednesday, September 7 at the Scout House, 74 School Street, Manchester.
September 23-25 Crane's Beach Campout, Ipswich, MA
October 8-10 Spirit of Adventure Camporee, TL Storer Scout Reservation, Barnstead, NH
October TBD Mt. Waternomee B18 Bomber Crash Site Hike/Backpacking, Woodstock, NH
November 18-20 Mount Cardigan Hike/AMC Lodge Family Weekend, Alexandria, NH
