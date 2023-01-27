MERSD School Committee FY24 public hearing.jpeg

The MERSD School Committee Tuesday night at Essex Elementary School. District Superintendent Pam Beaudoin (far left) presents FY24 budget details to members of the Essex Finance Committee and Board of Selectmen.
Town Hall Notebook.jpg

At a joint public hearing in the cafeteria of the Essex Elementary School on Tuesday, the Manchester Essex School District Committee, the Essex Board of Selectmen, Essex Finance Committee, town officials and District administrators came together to review a soon-to-be-final FY 2024 school district budget with parents and residents. 

The School Committee has been working on the district budget since November.  The current FY24 district budget stands at $30.144 million before state aid and represents a $1.218 million increase (4.21%) from last fiscal year.  Based on factors that include enrollment figures, Manchester’s apportionment of the budget is $16.77 million, up 5.43% from last year.  Essex’s apportionment of the FY24 budget would be $9.07 million, up 8.45%.  The average assessment increase between the two towns in the district is 6.53%.