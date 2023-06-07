 Skip to main content
School Committee Passes Compromise Budget, 4-3

ON TUESDAY, the Manchester Essex School Committee voted 4-3 to approve a $29.2 million compromise budget that cuts $763,876 from the regional school district’s FY24 operating budget.  

The move buys a year to work with the towns of Essex and Manchester to fix deep-rooted issues reconciling apportionment realities with the type of education offered to local students.  

"You can't ignore the voters in Essex," said Essex resident Shelly Bradbury.
“Right now, we’re in a messy middle,” said Theresa Whitman, ME School Committee chair before Tuesday's vote.