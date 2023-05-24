p_1 MERSD Budget Hearing 202320230523.JPG

Hundreds of people packed into the Manchester Essex High School cafeteria Tuesday as the regional school district committee faced hard program choices following a rejection by Essex voters two weeks ago of a $289K Proposition 2½ override that would have fully funded its share of a $29.75 million FY24 district budget.

ME Regional School Committee (MERSD), the Manchester and Essex Select Boards and members of both towns’ Finance Committees entered a room filled with approximately 300 parents, students, and teachers pleading them not to cut into the arts, language (specifically French), and STEM programs they say make MERSD schools one of the best in the state.

MERSD teachers impacted by proposed budget cuts line up to speak
Charlie Weld, MERSD 2023 graduate, defending the district's FY24 budget
Michelle Magana, left, MERSD world languages dept. head listens to public comment on the school's future with Joan Maino, ME Middle School principal.
