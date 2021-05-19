Election Day in Manchester brought in 520 voters—including Sarah Rodier and daughter Ella Rodier (pictured) who reported happily that voting took just five minutes—to the Manchester Essex Regional High School on Tuesday. This year was a “pure candidate” election (read: no ballot questions) and the slate of candidates was almost entirely comprised of uncontested races, making the outcome predictable for those races. It was a steady stream of voters who easily entered the school cafeteria to vote. That said, all the action this year was on the Manchester Planning Board, where two open seats drew four candidates.
In the end, Sarah Creighton won with 328 votes, and incumbent Christina Delisio won the second seat with 231 votes. Newcomer Laura Tenny had a strong showing with 199 votes. Downtown Improvement Committee member Garlan “Gar” Morse had 157 votes.
The other successful seats included Elaine Persons and Gretchen Wood (Housing Authority); David Lumsden and Richard Rogers (Library Trustees); Alan Wilson (Moderator); Christopher Reed (School Committee); and last, but certainly not least, Rebecca “Becky” Jaques (Board of Selectman). This was the first town election managed by Manchester Town Clerk Dianne Bucco, who arrived four months ago to her permanent position. Bucco reported the day was smooth sailing, thanks to election volunteers.