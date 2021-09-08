Summer is typically Manchester’s time for class reunions, especially after last summer’s shutdown delayed satisfaction for many reunions. Last week Manchester High School Class of 1971 reconnected at the Chowder House at Tuck’s Point. The Class of 1971, top row from the left: Karen Emery, Donald "Gibby" Gibbon, Hannah Proctor, Bill Impett (in hat), Michele Provost Kulick, Robert "Bo" McDiarmid. Bottom row from left: Richard Burgess, Juddy Dean, Susan Masiero, Chuck Logue, Nikolas Bryan Brown (in wheelchair), Tom Lance and David "Dudley" Willwerth.
Reunion News : Class Of 1971
