Cornerstone Church

We gather for worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. and welcome you to join us for a time of studying the scriptures and praising the Lord. Other ministry updates and details can be found on our website, www.CornerstoneNorthShore.org. If you have any special needs or concerns, please let us know! We’re here to serve!

Emmanuel Church (Episcopal)

EMMANUEL CHURCH IS CLOSED UNTIL NEXT SEASON

Located on Masconomo Street between Singing Beach and Lobster Cove, Emmanuel Church has been a place where Christians have worshipped on Sunday mornings during the summer months since 1882.  Services are in the style of the Episcopal Church according to the Book of Common Prayer. Many individuals and families consider themselves members and friends of Emmanuel Church while they may also be members of another parish community either in the Manchester area or in some other part of the country.

Our priest is the Reverend Luther Zeigler, who may be reached at luther.zeigler@gmail.com.

First Parish Church

October 17, 10 a.m.

In person, 10 Central St. and online facebook.com/FirstParishChurchManchesterMa/live/

Rev. Dr. Mark Boyea, Dr. Herman Weiss, Rebecca Shrimpton and Paul Knox, First Parish Choir

Wednesday, October 20 

7 p.m. Prayer and Meditation Via Zoom  

4 p.m. Bible Study Via Zoom

To join us for the Zoom programs, or Book Group email office.fpchurch@gmail.com or call 978-526-7661

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.