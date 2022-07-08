Hello Anglers!
We hope you all enjoyed the holiday weekend; perhaps you even caught a glimpse of our float in the MBTS parade!
A couple of registration tips:
- We recommend reviewing our helpful guide which includes step-by-step screenshots to assist in registration. Click on “Registration Guide” on this webpage: mbtsfishing.com/2022-registration.
- Everyone must register as an individual (kids too). Start by creating an account or logging back into your account if you participated last year. If you have small children, you can also register them by using the Family feature.
- Once you have all the accounts created, you need to complete a registration and pay for each individual. We know this can be time consuming, but it is really the only way, Angler software is only so advanced.....
- If you want to be set-up as a team so you can log fish for others you are fishing with, just send us an email with your team name and we will get you all connected.
Please reach out via phone or email if you have any questions or issues.
518-210-8362 or 518-796-2155.
Tight Lines!