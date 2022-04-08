Foggy Quiet Magnolia Harbor

Magnolia Harbor early this week was a wonder in fog.  A great setting for quiet contemplation.  Before we know it, though, this empty pier will be busy as a favored spot for kids who will be showing off to each other with all manner of contortions, jumps and flips as they plunge into the ocean water below.  If they do it right, it’ll be loud, wet, and full of life and energy. 

Locations